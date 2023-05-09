Arn Anderson Describes The Dynamics Of FTR's Cash Wheeler And Dax Harwood

Despite being AEW's top tag team as the current AEW World Tag Team Champions, Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler, the team known as FTR, have very different personalities outside of the ring. While Wheeler remains more silent on social media when it comes to areas within his work, Harwood has not been shy to discuss his controversial thoughts on CM Punk and other aspects of the current product. Other AEW talents have noticed how the two men differ, including the new manager to TNT Champion Wardlow, Arn Anderson. The WWE Hall of Famer discussed his thoughts on each man and revealed how tough he believes Wheeler is.

"Cash is another, he fits in that mold of guys that, you know, he'll knock screens of your teeth out," Anderson said while on "ARN." "You never hear him walk around the locker room. You never hear him barking at anybody. He's not looking in the mirror all day long ... Dax will tell you exactly what he's thinking, no filter, and like I've said – I've said before, you know, a lot of the time he's right. So, you can't, without hearing him out, just cut him off."

Harwood in particular has reportedly rubbed some people the wrong way, with his now-defunct podcast. However, just because he may not be everyone's cup of tea, Anderson continued his praise for Harwood and his process of putting together matches.

"He's usually got the good of the match, of his opponents, of the company in mind, and the fans, mostly."

