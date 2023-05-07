Eddie Kingston To Undergo Hernia Surgery This Week

All Elite Wrestling and Ring of Honor star Eddie Kingston will be having hernia surgery this Tuesday, May 9, according to JJ Williams of F4Wonline. Kingston had told the crowd in Orlando, Florida during Sunday's Ring of Honor TV tapings that he was going to have the surgery and that he should be out for around six weeks.

Kingston had opened up about his hernia injury last month while on an episode of "ROH on HonorClub." He had revealed that he was dealing with the injury since September 2022. News about Kingston first being injured came to light after he was originally going to be part of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Collision in Philadelphia event on April 16, but was replaced instead by AEW International Champion Orange Cassidy. His last NJPW match was against current AEW star Jay White on February 18 at NJPW Battle In the Valley in San Jose, California. Kingston won that match.

Kingston last wrestled on March 31 at ROH Supercard of Honor, where he was close to winning the ROH World Championship from Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli. While on the other hand, his last AEW match was the March 1 episode of "AEW Dynamite," where he was part of the Face of the Revolution Ladder match. The winner of the ladder match ended up being former AEW TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs. As noted, after the match, "The Mad King" had given a promo, where he had said that he "quit" AEW over his "frustrations with the AEW management."

Wrestling Inc. wishes Eddie Kingston a speedy recovery.