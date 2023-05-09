Watching WWE Backlash Highlights Took Jeff Jarrett Back To His Time In Puerto Rico

WWE's most recent Backlash event has drawn an overwhelmingly positive reception amongst the fans and company officials. As such, it was reported that Saturday's premium live event had become the highest-grossing and most-viewed Backlash event in WWE history. This, of course, can be attributed to a number of factors, such as the co-headlined bouts featuring Cody Rhodes & Brock Lesnar and the San Juan Street Fight between Bad Bunny & Damian Priest, but Puerto Rico's live crowd emerged as another memorable highlight of the night.

With their energy compared to that of a WrestleMania show, WWE is reportedly hoping to turn San Juan into the permanent home of Backlash. And based on the words of WWE Hall of Famer Jeff Jarrett, it appears to be a rightful decision. "...Go back and listen to how the crowd really reacts to the babyface punches. It's 'whaaa!' I don't do a good impersonation, but it's that. Then on the [pinfall] count, it's 'Uno, dos, tres.' When I saw all the different highlights, Brock [Lesnar] bleeding in Dallas, Texas or LA or Seattle or New York, that's one thing. Him bleeding in Puerto Rico, it's a different vibe. It's a different tone," Jarrett said on a recent episode of the "My World" podcast. "Puerto Rican wrestling fans, they love their babyfaces. They're passionate about it. That is professional wrestling."

Jarrett has racked up over a dozen appearances in Puerto Rico, largely during the early 2000s as he toured with the International Wrestling Association. "Double J" mentioned they could compile a whole podcast episode dedicated to his adventures in Puerto Rico, but watching the highlight clips of WWE Backlash felt like a personal trip back in time in it of itself. "There's all kinds of [fans] but Puerto Rican wrestling fans, there's nothing like them," Jarrett said.