Supernova Sessions Relaunching Next Week On WWE NXT

Fans who followed the now-defunct "WWE NXT UK" brand must be aware of Supernova Sessions, a talk show hosted by Noam Dar. With Dar becoming a member of the "WWE NXT" brand, fans in the United States will witness the interview segment for the first time next week.

On this week's show, Dar interrupted a backstage segment featuring Dragon Lee before inviting the high-flying wrestler to the inaugural Stateside edition of Supernova Sessions.

"You and I have got off on the wrong foot," Dar told Lee, referring to his and JD McDonagh's beatdown of Lee on May 2. "I am a better man and want to offer you the prestigious opportunity — you're going to be the envy of the entire locker room after next week. Dragon Lee, I choose you to be the first official guest of the relaunched Supernova Sessions."

Dar then referred to Supernova Sessions as "the most loved and revered talk show" in WWE history before asking Lee to respond to his invite. The segment ended with Lee accepting Dar's invitation.

Since debuting on the "NXT brand" last month, Dar has sought a new challenger for his renamed Heritage Cup Championship, a title that he has held since July 2022. In fact, the title has not been defended since Dar defeated Mark Coffey for the same in a British Rounds Match last summer. At one point, it was rumored that the title would be defended at the "NXT" vs "NXT UK" themed Worlds Collide event last September, but that wasn't to be.

Dar has wrestled only one televised match since his "NXT" debut, defeating Miles Borne in a non-title match on April 18. At a recent "NXT" live event, Dar teamed up with Damon Kemp, Dijak and Tavion Heights in an eight-person match against Hank Walker, Lucien Price, Tank Ledger and Wes Lee.