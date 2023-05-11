Konnan Gives Update On His Health: Doing Better, But Needs A Kidney Transplant

Professional wrestlers dealing with ailments later in life is certainly nothing new, and for Konnan, his health struggles in recent years have been well-documented. Whether it's been COVID-19, hip and heart surgery, or recent kidney issues, he's been through the ringer. But this past week on "K100," Konnan touched on his next course of action while providing a hopeful update in the meantime.

"I was doing terrible and now I'm doing better," he said. "I'm on dialysis, but I need a kidney donor. But other than that, yeah, I'm doing better." Konnan is currently signed to MLW and Impact Wrestling, and also works as booker for AAA, but made a recent appearance for WWE to induct Rey Mysterio into their Hall of Fame.

