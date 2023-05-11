Darren McCarty Compares The Heat Of WWE's Dominik Mysterio And AEW's Christian Cage

When it comes to wrestling analysis, one generally doesn't expect it to come from the man who once deeked Janne Niinimaa and Ron Hextal into oblivion to secure the Detroit Red Wings the 1997 Stanley Cup trophy. But Red Wings legend Darren McCarty knows his wrestling, having been an avid fan for years, as well as an occasional participant, including a brief run recently with Impact Wrestling.

On today's episode of Busted Open Radio, McCarty stopped by to talk about last night's "AEW Dynamite," which McCarty attended in Detroit. A big topic of discussion was Christian Cage's heated promo midway through the show, which has drawn comparisons to the recent promo work of Dominik Mysterio in WWE. McCarty himself compared the two and noted both Mysterio and Christian were drawing two different, but equally important, kinds of heat.

"I think Dominik Mysterio, right now, the kid can't even speak on the microphone," McCarty said. "It is so unbelievable to watch this kid grow into his own. But the Christian Cage heat? That's old school heat. It feels like...old school Bully TNA, sort of heat. Like he's such an a-hole."

Christian's promo focused on both Wardlow and Arn Anderson, as Christian continues to seek a TNT Championship against Wardlow in the near distant future. McCarty, along with Busted Open hosts Dave LaGreca, Bully Ray, and Tommy Dreamer discussed whether there was too much focus on Christian and not enough on his ally, Luchasaurus, with Dreamer believing the spotlight is on the right man.

"I don't think any of this is about Luchasaurus," Dreamer said. "I think this is Christian being Christian and having Luchasaurus to watch his back, ala Shawn Michaels and Diesel."

