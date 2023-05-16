Speedball Mike Bailey Calls Facing Hiroshi Tanahashi 'A Life Changing Experience'

"Speedball" Mike Bailey has had a very eventful 2023 so far, facing opponents including Kota Ibushi, El Hijo del Vikingo, and New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Hiroshi Tanahashi. In an official interview with NJPW, Bailey had glowing things to say about getting in the ring with the eight-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

"Wrestling Hiroshi Tanahashi was absolutely a life-changing experience, if I'm being perfectly honest," Bailey said. "I've been watching him for years, I know just what he represents and the kind of level at which he wrestles, but it's honestly shocking just how much he is The Ace." The Impact star said there was no better word to describe Tanahashi than "impressive," and stated that the NJPW legend is perfect both in and out of the ring.

Bailey wrestled Tanahashi at the joint Impact/NJPW show, Multiverse United, but his initial opponent was supposed to be Will Ospreay, who had to be taken off the card due to injury. The Impact star noted that he sees Ospreay as the best wrestler in the world right now, but they've been in the ring multiple times before, while his match against Tanahashi was something entirely new, and a match that he had been looking forward to for a long time. In the weeks ahead, Bailey will take part in NJPW's Battle of Super Juniors tournament, facing off against stars such as Hiromu Takahashi, KUSHIDA, Taiji Ishimori, and many more. Bailey has also named other opponents he'd like to wrestle soon, with names ranging from Mercedes Mone to recent Impact addition Trinity Fatu.