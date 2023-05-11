Nikki And Brie Garcia To Star On Tonight's Episode Of E! Series Celebrity Prank Wars

Former WWE stars Nikki and Brie Garcia are set to star in an episode of "Celebrity Prank Wars" that will air on the E! Network tonight. "Celebrity Prank Wars" is a series hosted by Kevin Hart and Nick Cannon that pits celebrities against one another in a "prank war" to see who comes out on top. Past episodes have featured Cannon against Chance the Rapper, comedians Joel McHale vs. Anthony Anderson, and last week's episode saw Ludacris compete against Lil Jon.

The episode preview only provides a short glimpse of what fans can expect tonight, but it looks as though at different points Brie will be donning some feline face paint and jumping out of a dumpster to try and scare her sister.