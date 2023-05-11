The Dyad Vs The Creed Brothers Announced For Next Week's WWE NXT

The Dyad's Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid are set to face Julius and Brutus Creed on the May 16 edition of "WWE NXT." The match was announced on Thursday on the official Twitter account of "WWE NXT."

On this past week's episode of "NXT," Fowler and Reid were close to winning the "NXT" Tag Team titles from Gallus, but fell short. When Fowler and Reid were on the now-defunct "NXT UK," they were the first tag team to win the "NXT UK" Tag Team titles, which they held the titles for 231 days. The tag team has yet to win gold since they came to "NXT" in the United States.

As noted back in April, Fowler and Reid had asked for their WWE release, but their requests were eventually denied. Their WWE contracts end in October. The Dyad is currently part of Joe Gacy's stable, Schism, which also includes The Rock's daughter, Ava Raine.

Other matches set for the May 16 episode, include two "NXT" Women's Championship tournament quarterfinal matches — Fallon Henley versus Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez versus Jacy Jayne. Indi Hartwell had to relinquish the "NXT" Women's Championship after she was drafted to the main roster during the 2023 WWE Draft.

Wes Lee and Tyler Bate will be facing Drew Gulak and Charlie Dempsey, who is the son of William Regal and the return of Noam Dar's talk show, "Supernova Sessions" is set for next week's episode. Dar's first guest for the relaunch is going to be Dragon Lee. Lee signed with WWE back in December 2022.