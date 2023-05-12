Kenny Omega Reportedly Banged Up After AEW Dynamite Steel Cage Match With Jon Moxley

Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega went to war inside a steel cage on Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," but one spot in particular appeared to hurt the most. With Moxley positioned on the apron between the cage and the ropes, Omega charged forward to deliver a V-Trigger, causing part of the cage to collapse. As both men spilled to the outside, Omega's leg appeared to be trapped. Once Omega freed himself, a medical doctor took a moment to check on his knee, before Moxley threw his opponent back inside the cage.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter now reports that Omega was "a little banged up" after the cage match, but seems to be doing fine overall. During the aforementioned cage spot, Omega seemed to relax his body to minimize the damage as they crashed through it.