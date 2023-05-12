Potential Cost Of AEW Using Craven Cottage For First UK Show Reportedly 'Gigantic'

AEW looked into the possibility of running its first live show in the United Kingdom at Craven Cottage, according to a new report, but the cost of running wrestling out of the venue was apparently too high.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the expense of running a show out of Craven Cottage in London was "gigantic." The stadium is the home of Fulham F.C., the English football team AEW owner Tony Khan's father Shahid owns.

Meltzer reported that the planned All In event out of Wembley Stadium, which can hold 90,000 people, was more "cost-effective" for the promotion. AEW's second "All In will take place on August 27.