Sami Zayn Feels Main-Eventing WWE WrestleMania Elevated The Tag Team Titles

Night one of WrestleMania 39 would end up being headlined by Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and The Usos on April 1, with the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the line. With the story they were able to tell, let alone the competitors involved, Zayn believes those titles have been elevated.

"You've never actually seen a tag team title match main event WrestleMania, it's unheard of," he told Alex McCarthy on "Inside the Ropes." "You know, the tag team titles have always sort of been in the background. And that's a testament to The Usos and The Bloodline and the whole story, how they've elevated those titles."

The WrestleMania 1 main event featured Hulk Hogan and Mr. T defeating Paul Orndorff and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper with Pat Patterson serving as Special Guest Referee while Muhammad Ali played the role of Special Enforcer.

Recently, Owens and Zayn retained their titles in a WrestleMania 39 rematch during the April 28 episode of "SmackDown."

