Sami Zayn Highlights Big Difference Between His Road To WWE WrestleMania And Daniel Bryan's

The rise of Sami Zayn through his angle with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline has been called one of the best-told stories of the past decade in WWE. However, one other story in the running for that honor was the 2013-2014 rise of Daniel Bryan, which culminated in him winning the WWE Undisputed Championship in the main event of WrestleMania 30. While both underdog stars got their win in the main event of WrestleMania, Zayn explained the differences between his and Bryan's stories in a recent interview with "Inside the Ropes."

Speaking about his climatic victory coming in the form of winning the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship alongside Kevin Owens instead of a singles title, Zayn acknowledged Cody Rhodes and his popularity in the build-up to WrestleMania. "[My story] happened to coincide with Cody coming back from injury and he did very well in his own right. He was red hot," Zayn recalled.

Zayn continued, noting that the situation he found himself in this year was drastically different from the one Bryan faced heading into WrestleMania 30. "If you had rewound to the Daniel Bryan miracle run at WrestleMania 30 and Batista ... that was different because the fans rejected Batista," Zayn explained, "But the fans love Cody, so I knew there wouldn't be a backlash like that. It was just a timing issue."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Inside the Ropes" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.