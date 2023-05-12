Sami Zayn Says His Part In WWE's Bloodline Story Is 'More Or Less' Over

Following months of compelling storytelling and memorable matches, plus an incredible Wrestlemania moment, Sami Zayn is finally done with The Bloodline. During an interview with Inside the Ropes, the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion revealed that he's moving on from his epic tale with Roman Reigns and his family. This tidbit came up while Zayn was discussing how fun it was to be a part of that story.

"It would be very hard to recreate," Zayn said. "I'm done, more or less, and I'm glad I got to do it. There's not much more to say than that other than I hope everybody enjoyed it and remembers it fondly."

And though he feels like recency bias might play a role in the WWE Universe remembering the feud fondly now, Zayn does hope his work as part of the faction endures the test of time.