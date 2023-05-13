Arn Anderson Thinks AEW Will Be Selling Tickets For The Rafters At Wembley For All In

More than 65,000 tickets have reportedly already been sold for AEW's London debut at Wembley Stadium, and Arn Anderson said he has high hopes for many more. "I would suggest they will be selling hang 'from the rafters' tickets before it's over," Anderson, who's currently managing TNT Champion Wardlow, said on his "ARN" podcast. A report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggests the stadium is set up for a capacity of 74,000 fans, but that more seats could be opened up if there's demand. Scheduled for August 27, All In London will be the first chance for many fans in the UK and Europe to see an AEW show in-person.

"It's our first time over there, those fans are great wrestling fans, great sports fans whether it be soccer or whatever it may be," Anderson said. "And we're just glad to bring them a top-shelf show that they're going to leave there talking about for a long time to come." Anderson also reflected on AEW's upcoming busy summer, which looks to include a number of big returns and major events.

After Double or Nothing in Las Vegas, the company will head to Canada for a six-city tour that will include AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door 2 in Toronto. They will also reportedly launch a second two-hour primetime show, "AEW Collision," with a June 17 debut from Chicago's United Center that will feature the return of CM Punk. And All In London will occur just one week before their traditional Labor Day pay-per-view All Out, also scheduled to take place in Chicago. "It's going to be a hot summer, for sure," Anderson said.

