Sami Callihan Believes Trinity Fatu Can Blossom In Impact Wrestling's Knockouts Division

After watching the Knockouts Division from afar for many years, Trinity Fatu now looks to make Impact Wrestling feel the glow after officially joining their team late last month. Fatu's recent move has garnered overwhelming support as many have shared their excitement about seeing this next chapter unfold. According to former Impact World Champion Sami Callihan, Fatu's Impact arrival will give her an opportunity to elevate herself to the next level.

During a recent appearance on Tru Heels BTR, Callihan was asked for his thoughts on Impact's Knockouts Division and how Fatu's entry ties into its ongoing success. "I would put our Knockouts Division on par, if not better than every division on the planet right now...I think it's also going to give someone like Trinity, who has been successful in other places, a chance to really show what she's even capable of even more so," Callihan explained. "The handcuffs are off [in] Impact Wrestling. I hate to use the term 'the sky's the limit,' but the sky is 100% the limit. And getting a chance to have her on Impact Wrestling is huge for us."

Later this week, Fatu will make her in-ring debut for Impact as she takes on Knockouts Tag Team Champion KiLynn King in a singles contest. Following her battle with King, Fatu then pivots her focus to the Under Siege pay-per-view on May 26 where she has an "open contract" for a match there. During her debut promo on May 4, Fatu made it clear that she has her sights set on the Knockouts Championship, which is currently held by Deonna Purrazzo. As of now, though, Purrazzo is already slated to defend her title against Jordynne Grace at Under Siege.