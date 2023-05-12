Trinity Will Make In-Ring Return On Thursday's Impact On AXS TV

After recently signing the former champion, Impact Wrestling announced on Twitter that Trinity will make her in-ring debut this Thursday on AXS TV. It's her first match since she and Sasha Banks (now Mercedes Mone) faced Natalya and Shayna Baszler on the May 13, 2022 episode of "Smackdown."

For her return to the ring, Trinity will challenge one-half of the reigning Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Kilynn King of The Coven. Though she is focused on whoever is the Knockouts Champion after Under Siege, hopefully, the former "Smackdown" Women's Champion doesn't overlook King or her witchy partner Taylor Wilde, who will probably be lurking at ringside.