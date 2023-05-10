Trinity Fatu Talks Her Friendship With Mercedes Mone, Desire To Do Broadway

Before they each re-entered the wrestling world, Mercedes Moné and Trinity Fatu opted to explore some exciting ventures outside of the pro wrestling business. Moné and Fatu made their way to Los Angeles for a couple of movie premieres, including the screenings of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."

3,000 miles away, the duo also dipped their toes in the fashion industry as they walked the runway of New York Fashion Week last September.

During a recent appearance on "Instinct Culture," Fatu discussed her friendship with Moné and how their walking out of WWE opened up the door for these opportunities to happen.

"Mercedes [and I] obviously just helped each other along the way, just used our contacts and resources to start doing more things and explore more things. That's something that she and I both really bond over ... is just our dreams. We've kind of always had that and done that and talked about doing just all these things. She wanted to have this dream of Japan and I had this dream of doing Broadway. But now we actually [said], 'Okay. If we're going to do it, now's the time to do it.'"

Fatu and Moné had built a strong relationship through working in WWE, but it was deepened even further after they both departed from the company. Though they spent much of their time together last year, they have now veered off in different paths. Moné fulfilled her dream of performing in Japan, while Fatu officially joined Impact Wrestling last month.

They may be in different promotions right now, but their sisterly support still remains.