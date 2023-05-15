Impact's Speedball Mike Bailey Praises Josh Alexander, Wants To Tag With Jonathan Gresham

Ever since he signed his contract with the company, "Speedball" Mike Bailey has taken Impact Wrestling by storm, although he wouldn't be where he is without former Impact World Champion Josh Alexander.

After Impact management saw the taekwondo specialist face off against "The Walking Weapon" at Destiny Wrestling in 2021, Scott D'Amore offered him a deal. But despite the mutual respect shared by the two competitors, Speedball has always had his sights set on gold in Impact.

In a recent interview with "Women's Wrestling Talk," he called Alexander a dominating champion with an unparalleled work ethic, and revealed that he was always hoping to be the one to take the title away from him and hold the X-Division and World Championships simultaneously. Unfortunately, Alexander was forced to relinquish his title due to torn triceps and Bailey lost his title to Frankie Kazarian at Bound For Glory 2022. But, that won't stop him from pursuing other title opportunities.

"Me and Jon Gresham have had a bunch of great matches together, but we've also tagged a bunch," he teased. "We do magic in the ring if we're on the same or opposite side, so I wouldn't be opposed to going after the Tag Team Championships with Jon at some point."

Bailey went on to say that he and "The Foundation" would make an excellent tandem because they know each other well as the duo has been involved in a series of matches on AXS TV as of late. After three matches, each man earned a victory before a no-contest during their third outing.

But now that Gresham gained the upper hand in a fourth match at the promotion's recent Chicago tapings, maybe he'd be open to a tag team title hunt as well.