AEW All Access Interviews Alluding To CM Punk Were Cut Due To Legal Concerns

Matt and Nick Jackson of the Young Bucks have been among the AEW talent to be featured in "AEW All Access," with the show chronicling the end of their suspension last fall and their first several months back with the company. All allusions to the reasoning behind their suspension have been particularly vague, and Dave Meltzer recently stated on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that references to the alleged fight following All Out last September were edited from the series.

"[The Young Bucks] never mentioned Punk's name, because they were not allowed to mention his name," Meltzer said. "But they did interviews to beat around the bush on the story, and even that was edited out because of the fear of legal reprisals." According to Meltzer, there are people involved with the situation who would like to speak out on the matter, but they are refraining from doing so due to possible legal action.

Punk is reportedly due back to the promotion next month, lining up with the heavily-rumored debut of "AEW Collision." Meltzer recently stated that there was no update on the issues between Punk and The Elite, keeping chances of an onscreen program between the groups unlikely. However, all involved performers will be seemingly working side-by-side again soon, with the major caveat being that there will be two major shows that may or may not be used to keep the sides apart. Rumors of a roster split have cooled down in recent weeks, so it remains to be seen how the situation between Punk and The Elite evolves in the months ahead.