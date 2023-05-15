Mike Chioda Praises CM Punk, Would Love To Work With Him Again In AEW

CM Punk is one of the most divisive figures in wrestling following the events of All Out 2022. Beloved or hated, fans are still talking about the former AEW World Champion. And recently, everyone has been speculating about his potential return for the promotion's rumored third show. Now, Mike Chioda weighs in on the "Second City Saint's" AEW status.

During the latest edition of "Monday Mailbag With Mike Chioda," the respected official shared that he's a big fan of the "Straight Edge Superstar" and he would love to work with him again in the future. But his personal feelings aside, Chioda feels like a marquee talent like Punk should be elevated and catered to because he's a huge draw and everything else can be worked out later.

"At the end of the day, it's about the business. It's about money," said the legendary referee. "CM Punk will provide you with one hell of a show. Every time he goes out there, he gives it 110%. His promos are phenomenal whether it is shoot or work, and most of them are shoot. I've always loved CM Punk. There's a lot of guys in this business over the decades that have attitudes. They just stand up for what they feel in the business, whether they're making money or not... You're gonna put 50 guys in the locker room and not all are going to get along... Personalities clash."

Plus, regarding their highly anticipated debut in Wembley Stadium for All In London, Chioda goes on to say that AEW is "gonna need CM Punk there to draw that crowd." While there's been no official indication either way, it will be interesting to see if Tony Khan agrees with the assessment and brings "The Best In The World" across the pond in August.