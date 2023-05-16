Ric Flair Comments On Superstar Billy Graham Being On Life Support

The wrestling world is bracing itself for the worst when it comes to "Superstar" Billy Graham, who was put on life support yesterday following more complications with his already failing health. Graham's wife, Valerie, is continuing to hold out hope and has thus far refused to take him off life support, but many in wrestling are already paying tribute to Graham, including the "Nature Boy" Ric Flair.

Taking to Twitter on Monday evening, the 16-time World Champion offered some kind words towards Graham and how he had influenced Flair's own career.

"So sad to hear about Billy Graham's health!!" Flair tweeted. "Make no mistake- talk about the influence he made on ME and so many others! Hulk, Dusty Etc! You're beautiful. Bonnie dyed my hair in 1972!! Stay strong my mentor! FYI- you and Dusty Rhodes were my heroes! You made me!"