Superstar Billy Graham Reportedly On Life Support Following Recent Health Issues

WWE Hall of Famer "Superstar" Billy Graham hasn't been able to escape falling into one health issue after another in recent months, and unfortunately, that trend has continued.

Monday morning, his wife Valerie Coleman shared on Facebook that "The doctors wanted to remove him from life support tonight," but ultimately she refused. In February, he contracted COVID-19 and before that was being treated for what turned out to be a potentially life-threatening ear infection after spreading to his skull. Throw in kidney, lung, as well as other developing health issues, and it just hasn't stopped for Graham.

There is currently a Go-Fund-Me page set up to help raise donations for his ever increasing medical costs.