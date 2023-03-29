Superstar Billy Graham's Health Continues To Get Worse

"Superstar" Billy Graham's recent health issues have been well documented. The WWE Hall of Famer, who has fought off countless issues over the last few decades, has spent the better part of 2023 in the hospital, dealing with an ear infection spreading to his skull, COVID-19, and other ailments. Unfortunately, things have only gotten worse for Graham. In a Facebook post from Tuesday, Graham's wife, Valerie, posted a harrowing update on the wrestling legend's condition.

"Things are horribly difficult," Valerie said. "Wayne is struggling and still not home. I was in the ER this weekend still testing positive for covid....shortness of breath....severe coughing....said it's inflammation and bronchitis from covid....this is horrible and going through it alone is getting harder every day. I just had a call from the nursing facility and Wayne has refused all of his meds today....he's dealing with a lot of confusion and depression. He's still 100% deaf and has now lost 65 pounds....It's breaking my heart not being able to see him. This Friday will be 12 weeks since he's been home."

"And now on top of everything else I have to figure out how to come up with his medicare copay....the nursing facility called this morning to tell me he's reached the cap so now back to paying $200 a day out of pocket. I have no idea where that money will come from. Can get very overwhelming but I know the Lord is with us and He will provide. Thank you for your constant prayers."

A GoFundMe page remains active for Graham during this time, as his wife and family look to offset the long-term medical bills for his treatment. As of this writing, the GoFundMe has received $8,280 out of its expected goal of $25,000.