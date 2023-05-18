Booker T Praises Mandy Rose, Hopes WWE Will Give Her Another Shot

As the color commentator for "WWE NXT," Booker T had a front-row seat for much of Mandy Rose's "NXT" Women's Championship run before she was released late last year. Speaking on "The Hall of Fame" podcast, Booker shared his hope that the company will bring Rose back at some point in the future.

"The question is: would you like to see Mandy Rose back in WWE? Me personally, I would," Booker said. "Main roster or NXT, I really don't care. I just hope she gets a chance to get back in there and prove that ... she still can be one of the best." After getting her start in wrestling on WWE's "Tough Enough," Rose spent several years on the NXT brand before being called up to the company's main roster in 2017. She was eventually sent back to NXT in 2021, helping anchor a new era for the show.

WWE released Mandy Rose from her contract in December 2022, with the company citing the "NXT" star's risque content posted to her subscription-based FanTime account. Just prior to her release, Rose was the "NXT" Women's Champion and dropped the title to Roxanne Perez only hours before she was let go.

Rose recently stated she wasn't sure what the future held for her regarding a return to WWE, leaving the door open for an eventual return without confirming anything. She has also spoken in the past about being open to working with other promotions, such as AEW. So far, since her release, Rose has stayed away from wrestling, instead focusing on her lucrative modeling career.