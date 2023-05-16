Cora Jade Advances To WWE NXT Women's Championship Semi-Finals

During Tuesday's night episode of "WWE NXT," Cora Jade advanced to the semifinals of the "NXT" Women's Championship Tournament. Jade defeated Fallon Henley to advance.

The tournament for the "NXT" Women's Title was announced after Indi Hartwell relinquished the title after she moved to the main roster during the WWE 2023 draft.

Jade is a former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion. The last time she competed in a televised match for the "NXT" Women's Championship was in April 2022 at Stand & Deliver, when former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose retained the title against her, Io Shirai, and Alba Fyre.