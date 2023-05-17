Orange Cassidy And Darby Allin Teaming Up Against The Firm On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Tonight's episode of "AEW Dynamite" might be overshadowed by the "AEW Collision" news that was announced at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfronts earlier today. For fans who are interested in the in-ring action, however, Tony Khan has announced a tag team match that will see The Firm's Big Bill and Lee Moriarty take on Darby Allin and Orange Cassidy.

TONIGHT

Austin, TX

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

LIVE on TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@DarbyAllin/@orangecassidy vs@TheCaZXL/@theleemoriarty Red hot co-#1 ranked Darby Allin teams with International Champion Orange Cassidy to fight Moriarty & Big Bill in a #AEWHouseRules rematch TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/B4PuURFsFF — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 17, 2023

Cassidy has been on a winning streak lately, defending his AEW International Championship time and time again on AEW television. "Freshly Squeezed" was sneak attacked by Kyle Fletcher on last week's show, and it remains to be seen if the United Empire member will make his presence felt tonight. Allin, meanwhile, is set to challenge for MJF's AEW World Championship at Double or Nothing later this month. Sammy Guevara and "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry will also be in that match, and they're scheduled to compete tonight as well. Guevara will face a mystery opponent, while Perry has been tasked with overcoming Rush.

Meanwhile, The Firm will be out to regain some momentum following their recent feud with The Hardys, Isaiah Kassidy, and Hook. The rivalry culminated on the May 5 episode of "AEW Rampage" in a Firm Deletion match, which saw the babyfaces come out on top against the heel faction.

Tonight's "Dynamite" will also feature a Don Callis segment and a Falls Count Anywhere match between Chris Jericho and Roderick Strong. Tony Khan has also teased a huge announcement, which probably pertains to AEW's new show and TV deal with WBD.