The Latest On The AEW Situation With CM Punk, Ace Steel And Chris Jericho

There has been no shortage of news following the announcement of "AEW Collision" earlier today at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfronts, including the unknown nature of the role set for former AEW World Champion CM Punk on the new Saturday show. Said confusion is seemingly rooted in a potential return to the company by Punk's former trainer Ace Steel as a producer, and it seems as if a few answers have been provided.

In their latest report, Fightful Select noted that the possibility of Steel coming back to the company was addressed by Chris Jericho during a meeting between himself and Punk towards the end of last month. The meeting's goal was to create a sense of cohesiveness backstage upon Punk's return. A second meeting was purportedly held this week involving Punk and AEW, where it was stated that Steel was welcome to return to the company and work alongside Punk as long as he wasn't present during AEW television. Punk supposedly disagreed with this clause.

Steel hasn't been spotted in the company since getting fired due to his involvement in the infamous backstage brawl following All Out last September.