Lucha Bros. To Defend ROH Tag Team Titles On Next Week's AEW Dynamite

The Lucha Brothers will defend their ROH World Tag Team Championship against Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta on next week's "AEW Dynamite." Castagnoli earned the right to challenge for the ROH tag titles by defeating Rey Fenix in a Double Jeopardy match on the 5/10 episode of the show.

Fenix & Penta el Zero Miedo of Lucha Bros. have defended their titles only once — against Powerhouse Hobbs & Q. T. Marshall at Battle Of The Belts VI — since capturing the ROH World Tag Team Championship in a "Reach for the Sky" ladder match at Supercard of Honor. The brothers had won the vacated titles by defeating teams such as Top Flight, The Kingdom, Aussie Open, and La Faccion Ingobernable.

As of this writing, Lucha Bros. vs. BCC is the only match confirmed for next week's show, which would be AEW's final stop ahead of next weekend's Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas. AEW is likely to announce more matches and segments for the show.