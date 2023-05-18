AEW Dynamite Garners Second Lowest Audience Of The Year Against NBA Eastern Conference Finals

"AEW Dynamite" was no match for the long-running rivalry between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics, especially when both teams are competing in the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals.

ShowbuzzDaily is reporting that "Dynamite" drew its second-lowest audience of the year against the Heat's 123-116 win over the Celtics, a seven percent drop from last week. The P18-49 demographic suffered a 13 percent drop from last week.

Year-to-year, Wednesday's viewership represents a 12 percent drop overall from last year and a 15 percent drop in the P18-49 demographic. Ultimately the show ranked seventh in the overall cable rankings, well behind the NBA Playoffs and Bravo's "Vanderpump Rules."