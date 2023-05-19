Dax Harwood Believes Young Stars Should Be Begging To Be On House Shows

All Elite Wrestling recently increased its house show schedule, and one of the company's current champions has an opinion on who should want to take part in these events. Taking to Twitter this morning, Dax Harwood teased an upcoming singles match at the June 2 house show in Tupelo, Mississippi, and shared his belief that the company's younger stars should be eager to jump on the house show circuit.

"If you're a young wrestler, [and] you ain't begging to be on these house shows, just get out," Harwood wrote. "A rare singles match for me. Who should I wrestle? I plan on killing it in Tupelo, MS." In the replies to Harwood's tweet, Impact performer Alex Shelley put himself forward as an opponent, and also agreed with Harwood's stance on house shows, calling them "a great learning experience."

"Couldn't agree more," Harwood said, replying to Shelley. "If you're done learning, time to leave."

FTR, consisting of Harwood and partner Cash Wheeler, currently holds the AEW World Tag Team Championship. They'll defend their title against Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett at the upcoming Double or Nothing pay-per-view on May 28.

The two men took some time off from wrestling in the earlier part of 2023, with a great deal of speculation surrounding where the tag team might end up as their contracts were coming to an end. However, FTR returned to AEW, confirming that they had signed new deals with the promotion, and that they intended to end their full-time wrestling careers at the end of their current four-year deals.