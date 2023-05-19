Jon Moxley Refuses To Watch 'Magical' AEW Forbidden Door Match With Hiroshi Tanahashi

Last year, various injuries in the build-up to the first Forbidden Door pay-per-view led to a number of last-minute matches being booked. Despite that hurdle, the event received rave reviews from fans, with one of the highlights being the main event between then-AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley and Hiroshi Tanahashi of New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Speaking to Sports Illustrated ahead of his return to NJPW, Moxley commented on the match and the process leading up to it.

"I've never watched it, and I never will," Moxley said. "It's one of those things that was so perfect in the moment." The three-time AEW World Champion discussed his previously planned matchups against Tanahashi never coming to fruition, only for circumstances to finally line up and allow them to face off in a huge pay-per-view main event.

"It was magical," Moxley continued. "It was exactly how I envisioned it. I was in such a f***ing zone. Every single second of it was exactly how I played it out in my head. If I ever watch it back, I'll pick apart little things because I'm my own worst critic."

In addition to likely being a part of Forbidden Door II next month, Moxley will take part in a pair of important NJPW shows in the weeks ahead. First up is Resurgence for NJPW Strong, taking place this Sunday in Long Beach, California. There Moxley will team up with Shota Umino and Wheeler Yuta to take on Kazuchika Okada, Rocky Romero, and Tomohiro Ishii. After that, Moxley will appear at NJPW Dominion on June 4 in Osaka, Japan, likely challenging for the NEVER Openweight 6-Man Tag Team Championship.