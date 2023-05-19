Teddy Long Thinks Randy Orton Won't Return To The Ring If Doctors Advise Against It

While many WWE fans had hoped to see Randy Orton return to action after the conclusion of WrestleMania 39, it was reported that "The Viper" was "nowhere close" to stepping back into the ring after undergoing surgery to fuse his lower back in November. Orton's father, "Cowboy" Bob Orton, recently indicated that his son's doctors had advised against an in-ring return.

It remains to be seen what route Randy Orton will choose to take, but according to Teddy Long, Orton may seriously consider retiring. Speaking on Sportskeeda's "WrestleBinge" show, the former "WWE SmackDown" General Manager provided his thoughts on the situation.

"Randy, he's kind of hot-headed, and I think I've seen that in the past, but recently, I've had a chance to see Randy, and Randy has certainly become a family man now, to me," Long said. "I don't see that hot-headedness in him that he used to have. I think he's calmed down and understands what it means to be alive. I can't count it out [that Orton might opt to return], you know how this business is to some people. They've got it in their blood, they just got to do it, but I think Randy will do the smart thing. And I think if the doctor is telling him not to come back, I don't think he will."

Orton, now at the age of 43, has not appeared on-screen since the May 20, 2022 edition of "SmackDown" where he and Matt Riddle lost to The Usos in a unification match for the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships. As of now, Orton is tied with Charlotte Flair and Triple H for the second-most world title reigns in the WWE history, trailing behind by two reigns to tie the current record holders, John Cena and Ric Flair, who each stand with 16 world titles to their name.