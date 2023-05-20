Tiffany Stratton On Not Being Drafted To WWE Main Roster, Staying In NXT Another Year

This year's WWE Draft inherited an unprecedented number of "WWE NXT" call-ups, with over a dozen developmental superstars allocated a position on the main roster. While some non-drafted "NXT" Superstars may feel disappointed in their outcome, Tiffany Stratton embraces the opportunity to further hone her craft in the ring. During an appearance on "Notsam Wrestling," Stratton spoke about her reaction to staying put in "NXT" for now.

"When I get called up, I want to be a threat," she said. "I want to be someone that is like, 'Oh crap, Tiffany's here. She's ready.' I don't want to be called up and be pushed to the side for a little bit. I want to be called up and be a threat to everyone. And I feel like if I have another year within 'NXT' and make a name for myself and hold some gold maybe, I feel like I could be at that level."

As Stratton sets her sights on championship gold, she finds herself still in the running to become the new "NXT" Women's Champion. After Indi Hartwell relinquished the title earlier this month, "NXT" coordinated an eight-woman tournament to crown the next titleholder. Stratton emerged victorious over Gigi Dolin in the opening round. Now, she will go one-on-one with Roxanne Perez in the semi-finals. Should Stratton defeat Perez, she will advance to face Cora Jade or Lyra Valkyria in the tournament finals which are set to emanate at "NXT" Battleground on May 28.

"NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes recently expressed his thoughts in being also left out of the 2023 call-ups, stating he has "unfinished business" to take care of in "NXT." Similar to Stratton, Hayes hopes make himself a sharper performer.