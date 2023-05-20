Taya Valkyrie Vs. Lady Frost Announced For Next Week's AEW Dynamite

On Saturday night, All Elite Wrestling announced via Twitter that Taya Valkyrie will be facing former Impact Wrestling star Lady Frost on the May 24 edition of "AEW Dynamite." The May 24 edition of "Dynamite" will be taking place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

A few days later, Valkyrie will have a chance to capture the AEW TBS Title from Jade Cargill at the Double Or Nothing pay-per-view. Of course, this won't be Valkyrie's first chance at the title, she first faced Cargill at the April 26 edition of "Dynamite." As reported earlier, Cargill has held the title for an impressive total of 500 days. She was first crowned champion on January 5, 2022, on "Dynamite," after defeating Ruby Soho.

Valkyrie did comment on Twitter about her upcoming matches.

"Proud of myself...first I've got to take out @RealLadyFrost this Wednesday on Dynamite, then it's off to #DoubleorNothing!!! She's going to the PPV BABYYYYYY!!!! #AndNew @AEW @AEWonTV," she tweeted.

Also set for next Wednesday, The Lucha Brothers will be defending the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles against Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta, The House of Black (Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews) will be defending their AEW World Tag Team Titles against Blake Chrisitan, AR Fox, and Metalik, and there will be a contract signing for the Chris Jericho vs Adam Cole Double Or Nothing match.

Also, Orange Cassidy will be defending the AEW International Championship against Aussie Open's Kyle Fletcher next Wednesday. If Cassidy does retain the title, he will be going to Double or Nothing defending it in a Blackjack Battle Royal with a total of twenty opponents.