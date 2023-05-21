AJ Styles' Injury Made Him Realize That He Took Certain Things For Granted

AJ Styles has been blessed with only a minimal amount of injuries in his professional wrestling career, but of course, he's not immune to them. Last December, "The Phenomenal One" broke his ankle during a six-person tag team match at a WWE live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania. As Styles looked to deliver a Styles Clash to Finn Balor, Balor countered, tossing Styles over the top rope and onto the floor. Unfortunately, as Styles landed on his feet, his ankle turned in and snapped, causing the referee to soon signal an "X" to the nearby medical staff.

During a recent interview with "Inside The Ropes," Styles shared more details on his recovery process, noting that it made him appreciate the simpler things in life, such as walking. "It was crazy how, after being in a boot [for] a while, you got to learn how to – it's almost like you forget how to do certain things that we take for granted, like just walking and running and jumping. So, it's almost like my body had to rehab that," he said.

Luckily for Styles, his injury didn't require surgery, but it did require him to sport a walking boot and crutches, which he previously described as an agonizing experience. While it wasn't the most comfortable course for him, Styles remained focused on regaining the strength in his ankle. After spending four months on the shelf, Styles made his official return during night one of the WWE Draft. Upon being drafted to "SmackDown" alongside the rest of The O.C., Styles set his sights on the WWE World Heavyweight Championship tournament. At Night of Champions, he battles Seth Rollins in the tournament finals to determine the new titleholder.

