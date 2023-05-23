Unmasked Reggie Sheds Scrypts Persona In Return To WWE NXT

Scrypts is no more and Reggie is officially back after the latest episode of "WWE NXT." During the episode, Dabba-Kato defeated Axiom, but after the match, he kept attacking him. An unmasked Reggie helped out Axiom, though Axiom didn't seem to trust him much, since he refused to shake Reggie's hand.

Scrypts and Axiom had been feuding and it was on the May 2 episode of "NXT," when Axiom unmasked Scrypts, revealing what many suspected: that it was the former 24/7 Champion behind the Scrypts' persona. Reggie first donned the Scrypts gimmick back in October 2022. A month later, he made his "NXT" in-ring debut, where he defeated Guru Raaj.