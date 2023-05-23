Gigi Dolin And Jacy Jayne To Clash In Weaponized Steel Cage On Next Week's WWE NXT

It's official: Gigi Dolin will collide with Jacy Jayne in a weaponized steel cage match on next week's edition of "WWE NXT".

During Tuesday's episode of the show, the former Toxic Attraction teammates exchanged verbal jabs with one another, which led to a frustrated Dolin daring Jayne to meet her inside the ring in order to settle the question of who the better woman was. While Jayne declined to do so, she did challenge Dolin to a steel cage match next week before Dolin added the weaponized stipulation.

Issues between the two first arose in February after Jayne betrayed Dolin while the pair made an appearance on Bayley's talk show, "Ding Dong, Hello!" Both women have one win each under their belt, with Dolin emerging victorious at the "NXT" Roadblock special in March and Jayne defeating Dolin on the May 2 episode of "NXT".