Hikaru Shida Reacts To Excessive Blood In AEW Fight Forever

Now that AEW's video game — Fight Forever — is finally on the way, talk has quickly picked up on what is contained within the game. That conversation was buoyed by screenshots AEW Games displayed yesterday, featuring Jon Moxley's dream — a whole lot of blood everywhere.

Hikaru Shida, delivering a bloody beating to Abadon with her trademark kendo stick, was at the heart of one image, with even the former AEW Women's Champion taken aback by just how much splatter there was inside the pixelated squared circle.

Holy Shiiiii...!!!🤯 https://t.co/4jAM6CFb0s — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) May 23, 2023

Evil Uno added his two cents as well, confirming that AEW Fight Forever will not be for the weak of heart who wince at violence.

There will be blood. https://t.co/hFImpqtopc — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) May 23, 2023

The game hits shelves on June 29 with a "T For Teen" rating for blood, language, mild suggestive themes, use of alcohol and tobacco, and violence. But for a game set to include Barbed Wire Matches and the Stadium Stampede, not to mention Molotov cocktails, it shouldn't come as that much iof a surprise that this much bloodshed is also a part of it.