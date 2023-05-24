Colt Cabana Says Brodie Lee's Death Was Hard, But Jay Briscoe's Was Worse

With the exception of a few years here and there over the course of his 24-year career, Colt Cabana has been a staple of ROH, which made him a frequent co-worker, opponent, and friend of ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe. As such, it makes Briscoe's untimely death back in January, only days before his 39th birthday, difficult for Cabana to accept. Cabana made a recent appearance on "The Undisputed Podcast" with Bobby Fish, another wrestler who spent many years wrestling against Briscoe in ROH. The two reminisced about their times with Briscoe, and Cabana discussed how hard Briscoe's death had been on him, even in comparison to the loss of Brodie Lee, Cabana's Dark Order stablemate, who passed away in December 2020.

"I spent so much time with them [Jay and Mark Briscoe]," Cabana said. "It was so hard, it is still so hard. There's so many memories, that I don't think it's ever been like that. Brodie was hard, we were in the group as it happened, and I spent time with Brodie, but not like Jay. That was wild."

Since his death, Briscoe's brother Mark has continued to build on the Briscoe legacy, continuing to be a prominent member of the ROH roster, while also making regular appearances for AEW. As for Cabana, the long-time veteran has continued to wrestle, albeit sparingly, in ROH and on the independent circuit, while also serving as a producer for both ROH and AEW.

