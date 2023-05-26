AJ Styles Talks WWE Night Of Champions, Seth Rollins Missing Press Conference

Despite what the betting odds might say, AJ Styles believes he will walk out of WWE Night Champions as the brand-new World Heavyweight Champion. Ahead of Styles' title match against Seth Rollins tomorrow, the "Phenomenal One" took some time to speak at the pre-show press conference in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. "Jeddah, tomorrow night, we make history. AJ Styles will be crowned the new World Heavyweight Champion," Styles declared.

In less than 24 hours, Styles will meet Rollins in the finals of the World Heavyweight Championship tournament. As Styles pointed out though, Rollins was nowhere to be seen at the press conference. WWE commentator Michael Cole responding back by saying Rollins had been traveling across the world for a media tour, presumably to promote the filming of "Captain America: New World Order." Nonetheless, Cole promised that Rollins would soon land in Saudi Arabia to battle Styles at the premium live event.

"No disrespect to Seth Rollins. God knows everybody would love to be a Hollywood star," Styles said, "but I'm more focused on what I'm doing here in the WWE — becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion."

Styles closed out his address by stating that the future will be a phenomenal one if he wins the title at Night of Champions. Of course, a Styles' victory presents another interesting scenario. Should Styles win the World Heavyweight Championship at Night of Champions, Corey Graves confirmed that Styles would leave the "SmackDown" brand and officially transition over to "Raw," which has been designated as the official home for the revived title.