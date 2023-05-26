WWE Reportedly Focusing On Getting Younger Talent For Main Roster

With the WWE Draft in the rearview mirror, we're just starting to see what the new "WWE Raw" and "WWE SmackDown" rosters look like, and the infusion of talent from "WWE NXT" is indicative of the company's current priorities. According to the Wrestling Observer, the company has a strong interest in getting younger talent onto the main roster. The handful of recent "NXT" call-ups — including Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince (26) and Kit Wilson (28), Indi Hartwell (26), Cameron Grimes (29), Alba Fyre (30) and Isla Dawn (29), as well as Zoey Stark (29) and even Odyssey Jones (29) — is a step in the right direction in that regard.

Looking across the landscape of main roster champions, the aging curve begins to increase. No current titleholders have yet to reach the age of 40, though that may change Saturday depending on who walks out of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia as the new WWE World Heavyweight Champion when AJ Styles (45) battles Seth Rollins (36). Kevin Owens, having celebrated his birthday earlier this month, currently stands as the oldest title-holder at 39; his partner, Sami Zayn, turns 39 in July. Then there are those who skew younger, such as United States Champion Austin Theory (25), "WWE SmackDown" Women's Champion Rhea Ripley (26), and one half of the former Women's Tag Team Champions, Liv Morgan (28).

If it's a range of mid-20s to early-30s talent that WWE is looking to prioritize, then there are of course only a couple wrestlers from the above batch of champions. That said, Omos (29) is coming off marquee matches at consecutive premium live events, including Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 39 and Rollins at Backlash. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio (26) is on television nearly every week as a prominent member of The Judgment Day, while Solo Sikoa (30) continues to serve as enforcer of The Bloodline.