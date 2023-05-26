Pretty Deadly Help Austin Theory Retain United States Championship On WWE Smackdown

Pretty Deadly have gotten the last laugh over The Brawling Brutes. For now.

During "WWE SmackDown" Friday night, Sheamus looked to be closing in on becoming the new United States Champion, and after delivering 25 Beats of the Bodhran to Austin Theory, it was only a matter of time until he was going to connect with the Brogue Kick. That's when Elton Prince and Kit Wilson suddenly appeared ringside, taking out Butch and Ridge Holland before distracting Sheamus just long enough for Theory to roll him up with a handful of tights.

Pretty Deadly defeated Butch and Holland in their "SmackDown" debut last week, only to be attacked on "The SmackDown LowDown" the following day.