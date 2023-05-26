Jake Crist Returns To Impact At Under Siege

Jake Crist has returned to Impact Wrestling.

Crist hadn't wrestled for Impact since August 2021, but that all changed Friday night at Under Siege when he was the surprise third man alongside Sami Callahan and Rich Swann to take on The Design. While Crist didn't score the victory himself, he was on the winning side, as Swann rolled up Angels to secure the pinfall.

Crist was an Impact regular between 2017 and 2020, becoming a World Tag Team Champion with his brother Dave during that period. He also defeated Swann for the X Division Championship in July 2019.