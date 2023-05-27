Chase Owens Out Of Action Due To A Knee Injury

Bullet Club's Chase Owens has suffered a knee injury. The New Japan Pro Wrestling star took to Twitter early Friday morning to announce that he'd be taking time off in the hopes to heal up while avoiding surgery.

"18 years I've been wrestling consecutively without having to take time off," Owen said. "That unfortunately ends this week as I have had a injury to my knee and my physical therapist told me to take some time off to properly heal to avoid surgery. See ya guys soon!"

Owens re-signed with NJPW early last year, for what he called a "long time." He has been with the Japanese company since 2014, and has been a member of the Bullet Club stable for a majority of his time with New Japan. Owens also briefly wrestled for Ring of Honor prior to Tony Khan's purchase of that promotion. The Bullet Club has long since peaked in popularity, but it's seen some recent changes following former leader Jay White's departure and subsequent signing with AEW. After White lost his "Loser Leaves NJPW" match against Eddie Kingston, David Finlay took control of the group. Since then, the faction has added Clark Connors to its ranks.

Meanwhile, in AEW, White has started the splinter group Bullet Club Gold alongside Juice Robinson. White and Robinson have been feuding with Ricky Starks on AEW television. What exactly the future holds for Bullet Club Gold is unknown, but Starks and Robinson will be competing in the Blackjack Battle Royale for the AEW International Championship at Double or Nothing on Sunday.