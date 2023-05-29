The Elite Give Behind The Scenes Look From Anarchy In The Arena Match During 'Being The Elite'

Sunday night at AEW Double or Nothing, The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club closed out the evening with a little Anarchy in the Arena. Naturally, that meant plenty of action took place outside of the ring. Fighting began in the crowd, for starters. Sometimes the brawling made its way up and down the ramp. Other times, near concessions. And, even in a pick-up truck at one point. Chairs, forks, screwdrivers, and even a leafblower were used as weapons. Oh, and tacks. Lots and lots of tacks. On the latest episode of "Being The Elite," Matt Jackson provided a behind the scenes look at some of the carnage. Most notably, his foot with tacks still in it, which you can see at 21:28.

Not only did Jackson have his bare left foot dropped onto some tacks by Jon Moxley during the brawl, he also suffered the fate of having said tacks put into his mouth. Why? Well, for Claudio Castagnoli to deliver an uppercut, of course. Everywhere you looked, there was carnage. Even the match official was bleeding at one point. There was also betrayal, with Konosuke Takeshita turning on Kenny Omega and The Elite, which allowed BCC to pick up the victory. This came just weeks after Omega's longtime associate, Don Callis, also turned on him.

After showing his foot, Jackson can be seen limping while his foot is heavily wrapped. The video plays out with the rest of The Elite, including Adam "Hangman" Page, looking dejected and exhausted. They've been at war with BCC for weeks, and they've certainly got the scars to prove it.