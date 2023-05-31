Blackpool Combat Club Set For Trios Match On Tonight's AEW Dynamite

Following Sunday's action-packed Anarchy in the Arena match, the Blackpool Combat Club will be in action once again tonight on "AEW Dynamite." The match, announced by AEW President Tony Khan (via Twitter), pits Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Wheeler Yuta of the BCC against the Lucha Bros, with Bandido stepping in to help even the odds.

Last week on "Dynamite," Castagnoli and Yuta challenged Rey Fenix and Penta el Cero Miedo for the ROH World Tag Team Championship, with the Lucha Bros coming away victorious following a pin over Yuta. Additionally, Bandido has had his own issues with the BCC in recent weeks, teaming up with the Best Friends on the May 19 installment of "AEW Rampage" to face off against the BCC and coming up short. Following their teamwork during the Blackjack Battle Royale at Sunday's Double or Nothing pay-per-view, the three luchadors will now team up to challenge the dominant trio of Moxley, Castagnoli, and Yuta.

