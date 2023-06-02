Three New Matches Announced For Impact Against All Odds

During the June 1 episode of "Impact on AXS TV," three matches were announced for the promotion's next event, Against All Odds. Against All Odds is next Friday, June 9, and will be at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio.

One of the matches will see a newly signed Trinity team with Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo and face Gisele Shaw and Savannah Evans. Purrazzo will be defending her title against Trinity a month later at Slammiversary.

The other two matches will see Frankie Kazarian face Eddie Edwards, while Joe Hendry will be defending the Impact Digital Media title in a rematch against Dirty Dango.