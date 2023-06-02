Ricochet Reportedly Moving To Singles Wrestling In WWE With Braun Strowman Injury

After undergoing neck fusion surgery yesterday, Braun Strowman will be sidelined from action for an unknown period of time. While Strowman is out recovering, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that his tag team partner, Ricochet, will continue forward as a singles wrestler.

The seeds for Ricochet's singles run began to sprout on the May 15 edition of "WWE Raw," as he entered a battle royal to determine the number one contender for the Intercontinental Championship. This contest featured several tag teams competing for the title shot, including Alpha Academy, Maximum Male Models, and the Viking Raiders. Ricochet, though, appeared solo, making it all the way to the final three. The following week, the high-flier took on the colossal competitor Bronson Reed. While he sustained a loss there, Ricochet quickly bounced back to secure a spot in the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match when he defeated The Miz in a qualifying matchup last Monday. Before he linked up with Strowman earlier this year, Ricochet racked up two singles titles on the main roster – the Intercontinental Championship and United States Championship. He is also a former "NXT" North American Champion.

Strowman and Ricochet last teamed on the May 1 episode of "Raw" where they defeated Chad Gable and Otis of Alpha Academy. Strowman had sustained a concussion in late April but was cleared to return to action a week later. Unfortunately, the injury bug caught Strowman again, forcing doctors to order a fusion on his C4 and C5 vertebrae.

With Strowman out on injury, Ricochet pivots his attention to the 2023 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match, scheduled to take place on July 1. As of right now, only he and Shinsuke Nakamura are the only two qualified to compete.