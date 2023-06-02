Toni Storm's First AEW Women's Title Defense Announced For AEW House Rules Tonight

Hot off the heels of her title win at AEW Double or Nothing, the newly-crowned AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm will gear up for her title defense tonight. Later today, Storm will kick off her second reign by defending her title against Skye Blue at an AEW House Rules live event scheduled to take place tonight at the Cadence Bank Arena in Tupelo, Mississippi.

Storm and Blue have met on three other occasions, with their most recent showdown occurring last month at a House Rules event in Salem, Virginia. This time, though, the stakes are raised as Storm lays her AEW Women's World Championship on the line in what will be Blue's first-ever shot at the title.

